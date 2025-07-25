Kayne Anderson, CEDARst Acquire 47-Story Millie on Michigan Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Kayne Anderson Real Estate and CEDARst Cos. has acquired Millie on Michigan, a newly built luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Loop. Completed in 2022 and located at 300 N. Michigan Ave., the property rises 47 stories with 289 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center, dog run and integrated smart home features. The asset was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. CEDARst, which owns and operates more than 5,000 apartment units in Chicago, utilized its Opportunistic Fund I, which launched in February.