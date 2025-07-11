Friday, July 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Kayne Anderson, JDL to Acquire Former Lincoln Yards North Development Site in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kayne Anderson Real Estate and JDL Development have entered into an agreement to acquire a 31-acre development site at 2001 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago. The site was formerly referred to as Lincoln Yards North and is situated prominently on the Chicago River. The developers plan to reimagine and rebrand the property. The new development, which will be heavily focused on residential, will be named Foundry Park. Plans call for homes, condos and apartments as well as commercial uses. The developers plan to include affordable housing units and create a walkable neighborhood with open green space. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.

You may also like

Ferrero Agrees to Purchase WK Kellogg Co. for...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Buys Industrial Building in Edgewood, New...

Newmark Arranges Sale of Two-Property Student Housing Portfolio...

Beacon Capital Partners, TCC Deliver 300,000 SF Hyde...

WIRED Nears Completion of 7,000 SF Wellness, Beauty...

Aspen Real Estate Sells Industrial Building in Burlington,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.6M Sale of Apartment...

Gilbane Breaks Ground on 655-Bed Student Housing Development...

JBG Smith Launches Leasing at 355-Unit Valen Multifamily...