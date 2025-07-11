Kayne Anderson, JDL to Acquire Former Lincoln Yards North Development Site in Chicago

CHICAGO — Kayne Anderson Real Estate and JDL Development have entered into an agreement to acquire a 31-acre development site at 2001 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago. The site was formerly referred to as Lincoln Yards North and is situated prominently on the Chicago River. The developers plan to reimagine and rebrand the property. The new development, which will be heavily focused on residential, will be named Foundry Park. Plans call for homes, condos and apartments as well as commercial uses. The developers plan to include affordable housing units and create a walkable neighborhood with open green space. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.