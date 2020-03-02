Kayne Anderson Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L.P. has signed an 11,000-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The company will occupy an entire floor at 477 Madison Avenue, a Class A office building, beginning later this year. Kayne Anderson is relocating from 655 Madison Avenue. Mitti Liebersohn, Brooks Hauf and Katie Richardson of Avison Young represented Kayne Anderson in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi, Rob Weller and Ryan Silverman led a team that represented the building owner, RFR Holding, on an internal basis.