Kayne Anderson, Watermark, Tishman Speyer Open $330M Seniors Housing Community in Brooklyn

According to the development team, Watermark at Brooklyn Heights as the first new luxury senior community to open in New York City in 20 years and the first one ever in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY — A development team consisting of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, Watermark Retirement Communities and Tishman Speyer has opened the $330 million Watermark at Brooklyn Heights seniors housing community at 21 Clark St. The project is a redevelopment of the Leverich Towers Hotel, a 310,000-square-foot hotel built in 1928 that served as the pre-game home of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team in the 1930s and 1940s. Watermark at Brooklyn Heights features 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a curated art gallery, three restaurants, a performing arts stage, multiple wellness venues, an indoor pool, salon and spa and a rooftop terrace. The development team originally acquired the property in 2017.