Kayne Anderson, Watermark, Tishman Speyer Open $330M Seniors Housing Community in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — A development team consisting of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, Watermark Retirement Communities and Tishman Speyer has opened the $330 million Watermark at Brooklyn Heights seniors housing community at 21 Clark St. The project is a redevelopment of the Leverich Towers Hotel, a 310,000-square-foot hotel built in 1928 that served as the pre-game home of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team in the 1930s and 1940s. Watermark at Brooklyn Heights features 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a curated art gallery, three restaurants, a performing arts stage, multiple wellness venues, an indoor pool, salon and spa and a rooftop terrace. The development team originally acquired the property in 2017.
