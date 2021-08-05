REBusinessOnline

KB Development Sells Superstition Canyon Apartments in Mesa, Arizona for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Superstition-Canyon-Mesa-AZ

Superstition Canyon in Mesa, Ariz., features 200 apartments, a heated swimming pool, fitness center and business center.

MESA, ARIZ. — KB Development has completed the sale of Superstition Canyon, an apartment community located in Mesa. A Southern California-based investor acquired the asset for $65 million.

Located at 1247 S. 96th St., Superstition Canyon features 200 apartments; a heated swimming pool with TV, fireplace and barbecues; sauna; fitness center; clubhouse with a billiards table; business center; basketball court; sand volleyball court; and gated dog park.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.

