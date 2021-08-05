KB Development Sells Superstition Canyon Apartments in Mesa, Arizona for $65M
MESA, ARIZ. — KB Development has completed the sale of Superstition Canyon, an apartment community located in Mesa. A Southern California-based investor acquired the asset for $65 million.
Located at 1247 S. 96th St., Superstition Canyon features 200 apartments; a heated swimming pool with TV, fireplace and barbecues; sauna; fitness center; clubhouse with a billiards table; business center; basketball court; sand volleyball court; and gated dog park.
Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.