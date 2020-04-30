REBusinessOnline

KB Investment Acquires 200-Unit Superstition Canyon Apartment Asset in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Orange County, Calif.-based KB Investment Development has purchased Superstition Canyon, a Class A multifamily community located in East Mesa. Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix office brokered the sale. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 1247 S. 96th St., the low-density, garden-style property features 200 apartments. Phoenix-based Maverick Residential Co. will manage the asset. The acquisition includes a vacant 1.7-acre parcel that will provide additional development potential.

The transaction is KB Investment’s fifth large multifamily community acquisition in metro Phoenix — totaling 1,432 units — since the company entered the market in 2015.

