KB Venture Partners to Redevelop Former Bailey-Johnson School in Alpharetta, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

ALPHARETTA, GA. — KB Venture Partners will redevelop the former Bailey-Johnson School in Alpharetta into an adaptive reuse project comprising 156,048 square feet of creative Class A office space. The Bailey-Johnson School was built in 1950.

The Bailey-Johnson School project will include the adaptive reuse of the 21,321-square-foot school building and the 19,234-square-foot gymnasium. The project marks the only adaptive reuse development in North Fulton, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The development also includes construction of a new 115,493-square-foot timber-frame building and a two-level parking structure. Property amenities will include outdoor gathering and green space, private patios for tenants, a lounge, shower/locker rooms and bike storage.

Located at 154 Kimball Bridge Road, the property sits three blocks from Avalon, an 86-acre mixed-use development with anchors such as Whole Foods and Regal, as well as a 330-room hotel called The Hotel at Avalon. The Avalon has more than 20 dining options, retail and residential offerings.

KB Venture Partners has hired Porter Henritze and John Zintak of Cushman & Wakefield to overseeing leasing at the project. ASD|SKY is the architect for the redevelopment.