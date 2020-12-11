REBusinessOnline

KBR Wyle Services Signs 13,000 SF Industrial Lease at TexAmericas Center

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

NEW BOSTON, TEXAS — California-based KBR Wyle Services LLC has signed a 13,000-square-foot industrial lease in New Boston, located near the Texas-Arkansas border. The space is located at 133 Miller St. within TexAmericas Center, an industrial park that houses about 12,000 development-ready acres and 3 million square feet of commercial and industrial space at the site of a former military complex. KBR’s lease term is 24 months. The tenant expects to create five jobs and invest $4.5 million in the local economy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  