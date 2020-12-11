KBR Wyle Services Signs 13,000 SF Industrial Lease at TexAmericas Center

NEW BOSTON, TEXAS — California-based KBR Wyle Services LLC has signed a 13,000-square-foot industrial lease in New Boston, located near the Texas-Arkansas border. The space is located at 133 Miller St. within TexAmericas Center, an industrial park that houses about 12,000 development-ready acres and 3 million square feet of commercial and industrial space at the site of a former military complex. KBR’s lease term is 24 months. The tenant expects to create five jobs and invest $4.5 million in the local economy.