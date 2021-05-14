REBusinessOnline

KBS Begins $22M Renovation of Chicago’s Accenture Tower

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Planned upgrades include a new lobby, conference center, tenant lounge and an outdoor deck with a fire pit and bar area.

CHICAGO — KBS has begun a $22 million renovation project at Accenture Tower, a 40-story office building in downtown Chicago. Planned upgrades include a new lobby, conference center, tenant lounge and an outdoor deck with a fire pit and bar area. Chicago-based GREC Architects designed the renovation plans. In addition to the building upgrades, KBS is adding 90,000 square feet of spec suites, which involves building out tenant suites without a committed tenant. Originally built in 1987, Accenture Tower spans nearly 1.5 million square feet. It features a 14,000-square-foot fitness center and more than 20 dining options. Its first two levels feature 80,000 square feet of retail space. Commercial real estate owner KBS is working with Leonardo Cos. on the planned upgrades. Wendy Katz and Matt Lerner of Stream Realty are the leasing agents for the property.

