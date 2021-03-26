KBS Completes Renovation of 522,043 SF Legacy Town Center Office Complex in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — California-based KBS has completed the renovation of Legacy Town Center, a three-building, 522,043-square-foot office complex in Plano. The property was developed in phases between 2001 and 2006 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference center, bike sharing program, car wash and a wellness room. KBS renovated the leasing office, conference center and locker rooms and added two new spec suites as part of the capital improvement program.