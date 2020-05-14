KBS Development Completes, Sells 453-Unit Hardware Apartments in Salt Lake City

Located near downtown Salt Lake City, Hardware Apartments features 453 units, a rooftop infinity pool, fitness center and climbing wall.

SALT LAKE CITY — KBS Development, in partnership with Salt Development, has completed the construction of Hardware Apartments, a multifamily community located at 455 W. 200 North near downtown Salt Lake City. Immediately following the completion, Sacramento-based Oakmont Properties acquired the resort-style asset from KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III for an undisclosed amount in an off-market transaction.

KBS and Salt Development began ground-up construction of the 453-unit apartment property in mid-2016 with Hardware West, the 267-unit first phase, delivered in June 2018. Hardware East comprises the remaining 186 units. Hardware Apartments is situated within Hardware Village adjacent to the historic Salt Lake Hardware Building, a five-story office building constructed in 1909.

Hardware Apartments features a mix of penthouse, loft, studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes and brownstone row houses. Community amenities include a fitness center, yoga room, climbing wall, resident library, mediation garden, game room, conference room and rooftop lounge with infinity pool.

Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Although the price was not disclosed, the transaction represents the largest multifamily asset sale in the Utah’s history, according to CBRE. Additionally, Bruce Fischer, Tatyana Litovsky, Chrisdo Fan and Amanda Kennedy of Greenberg Traurig’s Orange County, Calif., office represented KBS are legal counsel in the disposition.