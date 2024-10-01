KBS, Kane Realty Ink Nearly 32,000 SF of Leases at Bank of America Tower in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — KBS and Kane Realty Corp. have inked two office lease deals at Bank of America Tower, an 18-story, 300,322-square-foot office tower in Raleigh’s North Hills district. The deals include a 28,658-square-foot lease with Brightly Software for a full floor. The new space will also serve as the global headquarters of the tenant’s parent company, Siemens Industry Inc.

The other lease is a 3,000-square-foot expansion for Eva Garland Consulting, bringing the tenant’s total footprint to the tower to nearly 15,000 square feet. Located at 4242 Six Forks Road, Bank of America Tower is LEED Gold-certified and features six levels of covered parking and a conference center.