Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new deals include a lease with Brightly Software and an expansion with Eva Garland Consulting.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

KBS, Kane Realty Ink Nearly 32,000 SF of Leases at Bank of America Tower in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — KBS and Kane Realty Corp. have inked two office lease deals at Bank of America Tower, an 18-story, 300,322-square-foot office tower in Raleigh’s North Hills district. The deals include a 28,658-square-foot lease with Brightly Software for a full floor. The new space will also serve as the global headquarters of the tenant’s parent company, Siemens Industry Inc.

The other lease is a 3,000-square-foot expansion for Eva Garland Consulting, bringing the tenant’s total footprint to the tower to nearly 15,000 square feet. Located at 4242 Six Forks Road, Bank of America Tower is LEED Gold-certified and features six levels of covered parking and a conference center.

You may also like

Kia of Covington, Gulf States Real Estate to...

Shorenstein Acquires 388,000 SF Office Building in North...

Fullerton Properties Sells 107,529 SF Office Building in...

Hygge Design + Build Opens New Workspace in...

LIPTON Teas & Infusions to Open 15,183 SF...

NewYork-Presbyterian Signs 10,189 SF Healthcare Lease in The...

The Supreme Court Takes on Tax Takings

BRKTHROUGH to Open 20,000 SF Entertainment Venue in...

Subtext, Nuveen to Develop 626-Bed Student Housing Community...