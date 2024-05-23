KBS Obtains $38.4M Loan for Refinancing of Crossroads Distribution Center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — KBS has obtained a $38.4 million loan for the refinancing of Crossroads Distribution Center, a four-building industrial property in Charlotte spanning nearly 500,000 square feet. The park was developed between 1998 and 2007 along Granite Street.

The property features 24- to 30-foot clear heights, 50-foot concrete aprons and truck courts that range from 110 to 140 feet, as well as a fitness center, tenant lounge, onsite car wash/detail and proximity to public transportation.

Joe Donato led the Newmark team that arranged the financing on behalf of KBS. The direct lender was not disclosed.