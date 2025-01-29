KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — California-based investment firm KBS has sold Fountainhead Tower, a 179,932-square-foot office building in San Antonio. The building sits on a 5.6-acre site about 10 miles northwest of the downtown area. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facility, deli, outdoor gathering spaces and an onsite bank branch. Todd Mills of Cushman & Wakefield represented KBS, which implemented a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program at Fountainhead Tower in 2017, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership led by Austin-based SynerMark Properties.