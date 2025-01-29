Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fountainhead-Tower-San-Antonio
Fountainhead Tower in San Antonio sits on a 5.6-acres site that is adjacent to I-10 and includes a 627-space parking garage.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

KBS Sells 179,932 SF Fountainhead Tower Office Building in Northwest San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — California-based investment firm KBS has sold Fountainhead Tower, a 179,932-square-foot office building in San Antonio. The building sits on a 5.6-acre site about 10 miles northwest of the downtown area. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facility, deli, outdoor gathering spaces and an onsite bank branch. Todd Mills of Cushman & Wakefield represented KBS, which implemented a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program at Fountainhead Tower in 2017, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership led by Austin-based SynerMark Properties.

You may also like

Helu Development Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 105,000 SF...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 16,074 SF Industrial...

Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail...

Home Invest Acquires Pine Tree Path Apartments in...

Headwall Investments Buys 15,182 SF Retail Strip Center...

John Propp Commercial Group Negotiates $5M Sale of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Retail...