KBS Sells 199,000 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor
HOUSTON — California-based investment firm KBS has sold Ten West Corporate Center, a 199,000-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The four-story building, which was built in 1988 and fully leased at the time of sale, is located within the 500-acre Park Ten office development. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented KBS in the transaction. Susan Hill, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between New York City-based Ellingstone Group and an undisclosed institutional investor.
