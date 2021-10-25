REBusinessOnline

KBS Sells 199,000 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The larger Park Ten office development in Houston's Energy Corridor is home to the headquarters of a number of multinational companies, including Blade Energy Partners, Kraton Polymers and Aramco.

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm KBS has sold Ten West Corporate Center, a 199,000-square-foot office building located in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The four-story building, which was built in 1988 and fully leased at the time of sale, is located within the 500-acre Park Ten office development. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented KBS in the transaction. Susan Hill, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between New York City-based Ellingstone Group and an undisclosed institutional investor.

