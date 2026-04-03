KBS Sells 210,938 SF Salt Lake Hardware Building in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — KBS has completed the sale of the Salt Lake Hardware Building, a historic office building located at 155 N. 400 West in downtown Salt Lake City, to Dart Interests for an undisclosed price. The five-story Salt Lake Hardware Building was owned by KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III, part of KBS’ portfolio of funds and separate accounts.

Originally constructed in 1909 as a hardware retail property, the 210,938-square-foot building was converted into a Class A creative office property. The site also includes 2.4 acres of land zoned for mixed-use, providing future development potential for approximately 340 or more residential units.

During its ownership, KBS has invested more than $9 million in capital improvements, enhancing tenant and common areas, amenities and building systems to support long-term performance and positioning.

Charley Will, Phil Brierley, Patrick Bodnar and Cole Macadaeg of CBRE represented KBS in the sale. Attorneys Bruce Fischer and Howard Chu of Greenberg Traurig LLP represented KBS in the disposition.