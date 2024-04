HOUSTON — California-based investment firm KBS has sold Clay Crossing Business Center, a 222,750-square-foot light industrial complex in West Houston. Built between 2000 and 2002, Clay Crossing Business Center consists of four buildings that house flex suites ranging in size from 3,105 to 44,883 square feet. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Lance Young and Brooke Petzold of JLL represented KBS in the transaction. The buyer was an Houston-based entity doing business as HPI Holdings II LLC.