KBS has made substantial capital investments in each of the tenant spaces at SouthTech Business Center Austin, helping increase the average tenant tenure to more than five years.
KBS Sells 260,112 SF Light Industrial Property in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm KBS has sold SouthTech Business Center, a 260,112-square-foot light industrial property in South Austin. SouthTech Business Center consists of four buildings on a 20.2-acre site. Each building features 21-foot clear heights and 145-foot truck court depths. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Lance Young and Brooke Petzold of JLL represented KBS in the transaction. MIG Real Estate represented the buyer, an undisclosed 1031 exchange investor. The property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

