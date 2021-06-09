KBS Sells 372,763 SF Southpark Commerce Center in Austin to BentallGreenOak

Southpark Commerce Center in Austin was fully leased at the time of sale and has been so since 2015.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based KBS has sold Southpark Commerce Center, a 372,763-square-foot industrial park in Austin to institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak for an undisclosed price. Built in 1998, the four-building property was fully leased at the time of sale and features 24-foot clear heights and a 36 percent office finish. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinoza, Josh Villareal and Wesley Gilmer of JLL represented KBS in the transaction.