KBS Sells 372,763 SF Southpark Commerce Center in Austin to BentallGreenOak

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Southpark-Commerce-Center-Austin

Southpark Commerce Center in Austin was fully leased at the time of sale and has been so since 2015.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based KBS has sold Southpark Commerce Center, a 372,763-square-foot industrial park in Austin to institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak for an undisclosed price. Built in 1998, the four-building property was fully leased at the time of sale and features 24-foot clear heights and a 36 percent office finish. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinoza, Josh Villareal and Wesley Gilmer of JLL represented KBS in the transaction.

