KBS Sells 593,527 SF Granite Tower Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

The 31-story Granite Tower in downtown Denver offers 593,527 square feet of Class A office space.

DENVER — KBS has completed the disposition of Granite Tower, a 31-story, Class A office tower located at 1099 18th St. in downtown Denver. A joint venture between CP Group and Related Fund Management acquired the building from KBS REIT II for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1983 as part of a four-tower development and formerly known as Steller Plaza and Plaza Tower, the asset now consists of 592,527 square feet of office space and a 774-space, three-level parking structures with 615 spaces dedicated to its office tenants.

Tim Richley, Jenny Knowlton, Chad Flynn, Charley Will and Alex Mulvihill of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Bruce Fischer, Howard Chu, Amanda Kennedy and Mark Baker of Greenberg Traurig LLP provided legal counsel to KBS in the disposition.

