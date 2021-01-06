KBS Sells 96,502 SF Office Building in San Jose to Thor Equities for $50.5M

Located at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif., the 96,502-square-foot building is fully leased through 2027.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — KBS Real Estate Investment Trust II has completed the sale of an office property located within District 237, an eight-building, 415,492-square-foot office/R&D complex in San Jose. Thor Equities acquired the asset for $50.5 million.

Located at 350 Holger Way, the three-story, 96,502-square-foot building was fully renovated in 2019 and is currently 100 percent leased through 2027. The building offers extensive glass lines and efficient floor plates, as well as an outdoor amenity area and upgraded exteriors, landscaping and parking lot.

Joe Moriarty, Scott Prosser, Jack DePuy, Russell Ingrum, Brad Zampa and Mike Walker of CBRE Northern California Capital Markets team brokered the transaction. Bruce Fischer, Howard Chu and Amanda Kennedy of Greenberg Traurig LPP’s Orange County office represented KBS as legal counsel in the disposition.