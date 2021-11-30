KBS Sells 99,552 SF Office Building in San Jose to Menlo Equities for $35M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

300 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif., features 99,552 square feet of Class A office space.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — KBS Real Estate Investment II has completed the disposition of 300 Holger Way, a Class A office building in San Jose. An affiliate of Menlo Equities acquired the property for $35 million.

Constructed in 2000 and fully renovated in 2019, the three-story building features 99,552 square feet of office space on 4.8 acres. KBS invested more than $3 million in renovations to the property, including new interiors, upgraded exteriors, landscaping, a new outdoor amenity area, an upgraded parking lot and new HVAC system.

The building is part of the eight-building District 237 office park, which KBS originally acquired in 2013. The 300 Holger Way property is the final asset to sell in the office park.

Joseph Moriarty, Scott Prosser, Jack Depuy, Brad Zampa and Mike Walker of CBRE represented KBS in the transaction.