REBusinessOnline

KBS Sells Office Campus in South Florida to Banyan Street Capital for $52.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Weston Corporate Center

Weston Corporate Center is located at 2500 Weston Road and 2700 S. Commerce Parkway in Weston, Fla., and is located close to Interstates 75, 595 and 95 and the Florida Turnpike.

WESTON, FLA. — KBS has sold a two-building, 149,103-square-foot office campus in Weston, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The Class A property, Weston Corporate Center, was sold to an affiliate of Banyan Street Capital for $52.3 million. Christian Lee and José Lobón of CBRE represented KBS in the sale transaction.

KBS acquired Weston Corporate Center in 2015 and implemented upgrades to the center, including updated atrium lobbies with new furniture and a coffee bar, as well as a full renovation of all the multi-tenant restrooms in both buildings. In addition, the KBS previously implemented significant structural enhancements, including a new roof section on Weston Corporate Center I, substantial HVAC and LED lighting upgrades, a resealed and restriped parking lot and an updated exterior sitting area.

Weston Corporate Center is located at 2500 Weston Road and 2700 S. Commerce Parkway, and is located close to Interstates 75, 595 and 95 and the Florida Turnpike. Built in 1997 and 1998, Weston Corporate Center comprises two four-story buildings that were a combined 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

