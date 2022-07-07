REBusinessOnline

KBS Sells Redwood Plaza Office Campus in Fairfax, Virginia for $23M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

KBS has owned the Redwood Plaza buildings for more than 20 years. Network Realty Partners purchased the campus for $23 million.

FAIRFAX, VA. — KBS has sold Redwood Plaza I, II and III, a three-building office complex spanning 207,000 square feet in Fairfax. Arlington, Va.-based Network Realty Partners purchased the metro D.C. assets from KBS for $23 million. Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Kevin Byrd and Dave Baker of JLL brokered the transaction. KBS has owned the Redwood Plaza buildings for more than 20 years and recently renovated the assets with new lobbies, a conference center, catering kitchen and community pantry and coffee. The campus also now includes a tenant lounge that offers arcade games, shuffleboard, free Wi-Fi, craft beer on tap and a 24-hour café.

