KBS Sells Three-Building Office Park in Metro D.C. for $106M

FAIRFAX, VA. — KBS has sold Willow Oaks Corporate Center, a 584,147-square-foot, Class A office park in Fairfax, which is about 18.7 miles west from Washington, D.C. Bridge Investment Group purchased the property for $106 million. KBS owned the property via KBS Real Estate Investment Trust II.

Built in three phases in 1986, 1989 and 2003, Willow Oaks Corporate Center is a three-building office park located near the intersection of Route 50 and the Capital Beltway. The office center has obtained WiredScore Gold and Silver certifications, which has to do with the property’s wired infrastructure, internet connectivity and resilience. The property also features EV car-charging stations and an energy-management system. Building amenities include bike storage, an outdoor picnic area, carwash and detail service, private tenant balconies, concierge service and multiple bus shuttles.

Located at 8281-8399 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, the property is 7.4 miles from George Mason University, less than one mile from Inova Fairfax Hospital and 1.1 miles from the Mosaic District Town Center, a 31-acre mixed-use development with retail and dining options. The property is also situated near several retailers and restaurants such as Great Wall Supermarket, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Sweetwater Tavern and CVS/pharmacy.

Under KBS’ previous ownership, the property underwent renovations, including additions of a fitness studio, conference center, new coffee bar and a tenant lounge with catering kitchen, as well as lobby renovations and an updated eatery.

James Cassidy, Jud Ryan and Grant Marley of Newmark represented KBS in the sale. Bruce Fischer, Howard Chu, Rick Melnick and Amanda Kennedy of Greenberg Traurig LLP represented KBS as legal counsel in the disposition.