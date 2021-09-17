KBS Signs Lease Extension for Law Firm at Atlantic Station Office Property in Atlanta

The 510,268-square-foot, Class A office building is situated at 171 17th St. within Atlantic Station, a mixed-use village in Atlanta’s West Midtown district.

ATLANTA — KBS, on behalf of PRIME US REIT, has signed a four-floor lease extension with business law firm Arnall Golden Gregory LLP for headquarters office space in Atlanta. The 510,268-square-foot, Class A office building is situated at 171 17th St. within Atlantic Station, a mixed-use village in Atlanta’s West Midtown district.

Built in 2004, the office property is a 21-story building that includes an onsite café, EV car-charging stations, onsite carwash/detail, conference center and shuttle service, valet and outdoor tenant patio amenity space.

KBS recently completed several improvements to 171 17th Street, including transforming the café, changing the patio into an outdoor tenant lounge and completing an upgrade to the conference room. The property is also the first LEED Silver Core & Shell-certified building constructed in the world, according to KBS.

The property is part of Singapore-based PRIME US REIT’s portfolio. Newport Beach, Calif.-based KBS serves as the U.S.-based asset manager for the portfolio. Glenn Kolker and Sonia Winfield of Cushman & Wakefield represented KBS in the lease transaction. Greg Katz and Taylor Senter of Newmark represented the tenant.