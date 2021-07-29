REBusinessOnline

KBS Signs Two Leases at Crossroads Distribution Center in Charlotte Totaling 100,000 SF

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — KBS has signed two leases at Crossroads Distribution Center, a 496,723-square-foot business park located in Charlotte. The leases exceeded 100,000 square feet and brought the property to full occupancy.

The transactions include a long-term, 73,300-square-foot lease with Service Metal, a pipe fitting distributor, and a long-term, 26,933-square-foot lease with Caesarstone US, a quartz countertop manufacturer.

Located at 11401 Granite St., Crossroads Distribution Center features Interstate 77 frontage with warehouse, distribution and office/showroom space. Completed in 2007, the property includes four warehouses with clear heights ranging from 24 to 30 feet. Each building features 50-foot concrete aprons, loading docks and truck courts ranging from 110 to 140 feet. The property also has an onsite car wash/detail.

Matt Treble and Eric Ridlehoover of Cushman & Wakefield handled the leasing transactions on behalf of KBS. Matt Hargrove and Alek Salfia of CBRE represented Ceaserstone, and William Maxwell at Trinity Partners represented Service Metal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews