KBS Signs Two Leases at Crossroads Distribution Center in Charlotte Totaling 100,000 SF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — KBS has signed two leases at Crossroads Distribution Center, a 496,723-square-foot business park located in Charlotte. The leases exceeded 100,000 square feet and brought the property to full occupancy.

The transactions include a long-term, 73,300-square-foot lease with Service Metal, a pipe fitting distributor, and a long-term, 26,933-square-foot lease with Caesarstone US, a quartz countertop manufacturer.

Located at 11401 Granite St., Crossroads Distribution Center features Interstate 77 frontage with warehouse, distribution and office/showroom space. Completed in 2007, the property includes four warehouses with clear heights ranging from 24 to 30 feet. Each building features 50-foot concrete aprons, loading docks and truck courts ranging from 110 to 140 feet. The property also has an onsite car wash/detail.

Matt Treble and Eric Ridlehoover of Cushman & Wakefield handled the leasing transactions on behalf of KBS. Matt Hargrove and Alek Salfia of CBRE represented Ceaserstone, and William Maxwell at Trinity Partners represented Service Metal.