KBS, Southern Land Complete 309-Unit Apartment High-Rise in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Nove at Knox in Dallas totals 309 units.

DALLAS — A joint venture between California-based KBS and Nashville-based Southern Land Co., has completed Novē at Knox, a 309-unit apartment high-rise building in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The location at 3031 Oliver St. puts the 19-story building adjacent to the Highland Park and Turtle Creek neighborhoods. The property offers a variety of different floor plans and amenities such as a pool deck with fitness terrace, community lounge, business center, recreation room, fitness center with yoga studio, concierge service, 465-space parking garage and valet parking. Southern Land designed the property and will also manage it.