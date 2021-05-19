REBusinessOnline

KC Venture Group Acquires 193-Unit Apartment Community in Carmel, Indiana

Penn Circle Apartments was built in 2013.

CARMEL, IND. — KC Venture Group has acquired Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2013, the five-story asset sits on 6.2 acres at 12415 N. Pennsylvania St. Steve LaMotte Jr. and Dane Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, Inland. KC Venture Group is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of multifamily communities in the Midwest and Texas.

