CHICAGO — KCB Real Estate has acquired a 26-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Fulton Market district for an undisclosed price. Built in 2016, the asset is located at 914 W. Hubbard St. KCB plans to implement a value-add program to update the building façade and units. KCB intends to optimize operations to increase rents, which are substantially below market, according to the company. The anticipated hold period is 10 years.