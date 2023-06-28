Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

KCB Real Estate Acquires 740,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Minnesota, Kentucky

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — KCB Real Estate has acquired a 740,000-square-foot industrial portfolio across two states for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes a flex warehouse facility in Eden Prairie, a suburb of Minneapolis, as well as two distribution facilities in Bowling Green, Ky. The Bowling Green properties were built in 1990 and 2017, while the Eden Prairie facility was constructed in 1982. All the buildings feature multiple loading docks, and the Kentucky properties include automated warehouse management systems. KCB is an investment firm based in Pasadena, Calif.

You may also like

MDH Partners Acquires 603,389 SF Industrial Facility in...

NewQuest Properties Negotiates Sale of 326-Unit Apartment Community...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Dignity Apparel Purchases 77,000 SF Manufacturing Building in...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Undeveloped Retail...

Arrow Pneumatics Renews 43,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

AXIS 360 Arranges $1.1M Sale of Office Building...

Unique Properties Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Warehouse in...

Sherman & Roylance Arranges Bankruptcy Sale of Parkview...