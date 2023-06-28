KCB Real Estate Acquires 740,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Minnesota, Kentucky

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — KCB Real Estate has acquired a 740,000-square-foot industrial portfolio across two states for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes a flex warehouse facility in Eden Prairie, a suburb of Minneapolis, as well as two distribution facilities in Bowling Green, Ky. The Bowling Green properties were built in 1990 and 2017, while the Eden Prairie facility was constructed in 1982. All the buildings feature multiple loading docks, and the Kentucky properties include automated warehouse management systems. KCB is an investment firm based in Pasadena, Calif.