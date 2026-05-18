KCC Underway on 266,788 SF Industrial Build-Out in Hutchins, Texas

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Chicago-based Krusinski Construction Co. (KCC) is underway on the tenant build-out of Wintergreen Distribution Center, a 560,030-square-foot industrial project in Hutchins, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The project is a build-to-suit for for HVAC products and systems provider Cooper & Hunter, which will occupy 266,788 square feet within the building. Completion is slated for June. Designed by Azimuth Architecture and delivered in 2024 by IAC Properties, Wintergreen Distribution Center sits on a 34-acre site and features 40-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and parking for 328 cars and 151 trailers.