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Wintergreen-Distribution-Center-Hutchins-Texas
Cooper & Hunter’s build-out at Wintergreen Distribution Center in Hutchins marks the 20th project collaboration between Krusinski Construction Co. and IAC Properties.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

KCC Underway on 266,788 SF Industrial Build-Out in Hutchins, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Chicago-based Krusinski Construction Co. (KCC) is underway on the tenant build-out of Wintergreen Distribution Center, a 560,030-square-foot industrial project in Hutchins, a southeastern suburb of Dallas. The project is a build-to-suit for for HVAC products and systems provider Cooper & Hunter, which will occupy 266,788 square feet within the building. Completion is slated for June. Designed by Azimuth Architecture and delivered in 2024 by IAC Properties, Wintergreen Distribution Center sits on a 34-acre site and features 40-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and parking for 328 cars and 151 trailers.

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