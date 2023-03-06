KCI Technologies Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONO — KCI Technologies, an engineering, surveying and construction management firm, has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease to be the anchor tenant at Inwood Village II, a 74,265-square-foot building under construction on the north side of San Antonio. David Ballard and Parker LaBarge of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rob Gish and Shawn Gulley internally represented the landlord, locally based developer Worth & Associates. Completion of Inwood Village II is slated for the summer.