DevelopmentOfficeTexas

KDC Breaks Ground on 13,500 SF Headquarters, Training Facility in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based developer KDC has broken ground on a 13,500-square-foot headquarters and training facility in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The project is a build-to-suit for Hugs Café, an organization dedicated to providing training and employment for adults with disabilities, and will feature a training kitchen, four classrooms, a rooftop deck and a patio. Corgan is the architect, and Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. Completion is slated for next summer.

