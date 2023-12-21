Thursday, December 21, 2023
Oncor-Midlothian
KDC successfully worked with the City of Midlothian to rezone the site of Oncor's new industrial facility from agricultural to planned development.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

KDC Breaks Ground on 422,000 SF Distribution Center for Oncor in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer KDC has broken ground on a 422,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for energy services provider Oncor in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The site spans 60.7 acres, and the facility will feature a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, interior offices, a break room and training rooms. Alliance Architects designed the project, and Peinado Construction is serving as the general contractor. Delivery is slated for next fall.

