KDC Breaks Ground on 422,000 SF Distribution Center for Oncor in Midlothian, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer KDC has broken ground on a 422,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for energy services provider Oncor in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The site spans 60.7 acres, and the facility will feature a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, interior offices, a break room and training rooms. Alliance Architects designed the project, and Peinado Construction is serving as the general contractor. Delivery is slated for next fall.