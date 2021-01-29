KDC Breaks Ground on $59.5M Phase II of Independent Bank’s Headquarters Campus in McKinney

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer KDC has broken ground on Phase II of the headquarters campus for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBTX) in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The project is valued at roughly $59.5 million. The new office building will rise six stories and span 198,000 square feet and will be located within the Craig Ranch master-planned development. Independent Bank’s existing building totals 165,000 square feet. Phase I was completed in 2019, and Phase II is expected to be complete in 2022.