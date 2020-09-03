REBusinessOnline

KDC Completes 100,000 SF Corporate Campus for SRS Distribution in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

SRS-Distribution-McKinney

SRS Distribution's new corporate campus in McKinney totals 100,000 square feet across 4.2 acres.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer KDC has completed a 100,000-square-foot corporate campus in McKinney for building materials supplier SRS Distribution Inc. The property is located within the Hub 121 mixed-use development and is expected to house about 150 employees. Construction on the four-story, Class A building, which offers indoor and outdoor amenity space, began in March 2019. Gensler designed the project, and Adolfson & Peterson served as the general contractor.

