KDC Completes 100,000 SF Corporate Campus for SRS Distribution in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

SRS Distribution's new corporate campus in McKinney totals 100,000 square feet across 4.2 acres.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer KDC has completed a 100,000-square-foot corporate campus in McKinney for building materials supplier SRS Distribution Inc. The property is located within the Hub 121 mixed-use development and is expected to house about 150 employees. Construction on the four-story, Class A building, which offers indoor and outdoor amenity space, began in March 2019. Gensler designed the project, and Adolfson & Peterson served as the general contractor.