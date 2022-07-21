REBusinessOnline

KDC Completes Phase II of $150M Independent Financial Headquarters Campus in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Independent-Financial-McKinney

More than half of Independent Financial's employees work at the McKinney campus, Phase II of which was recently completed.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based developer KDC has completed Phase II of Independent Financial’s $150 million office headquarters campus in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Construction of the six-story, 198,000-square-foot building, which is located within the Craig Ranch master-planned development, began in early 2021. KDC completed Phase I of the project, which featured a 165,000-square-foot building on a 10-acre site, in summer 2019. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar and a grab-and-go dining area. Earlier this year, the project team purchased an additional 17 acres located northwest of the campus for further expansion, bringing the total footprint to 30 acres.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  