KDC Delivers $114M Industrial Build-to-Suit Project for Volkswagen in Freeport, Texas

FREEPORT, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer KDC has delivered a $114 million importation facility in Freeport, a Gulf Coast city located about 60 miles south of Houston, that is an industrial build-to-suit project for Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA). The 120-acre development represents a consolidation of the German automaker’s port operations in Houston and Midlothian and encompasses several service buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet, along with asphalt parking for more than 16,000 vehicles, trucks and railcars. In addition, the facility will be able to process up to 140,000 Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles annually, supporting about a third of VWGoA’s U.S. retail dealers. Stewart Development & Construction served as the general contractor for the project, construction of which began in late 2022.