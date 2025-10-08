Wednesday, October 8, 2025
The new Chase Operations Center in Ruston, La., is an extension of an existing customer support center in Monroe, La.
DevelopmentLouisianaOfficeSoutheast

KDC Delivers $31M Operations Center in Ruston, Louisiana for JPMorgan Chase

by John Nelson

RUSTON, LA. — KDC has delivered a 50,000-square-foot call center and operations hub for JPMorgan Chase in Ruston, a north Louisiana city located about 68 miles east of Shreveport via I-20. The $31 million Chase Operations Center is an extension of an existing customer support center in Monroe, which is about 32 miles east of Ruston.

Situated on 5 acres along Woodward Avenue, the facility opened with 50 employees and has the capacity to grow to 200. The design-build team includes architect HKS and general contractor Lincoln Builders Inc.

