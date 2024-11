MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer KDC has delivered a 422,000-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution center for energy services provider Oncor in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The site spans 60.7 acres, and the facility features a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, interior offices, a break room and training rooms. Alliance Architects designed the project, and Peinado Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in December 2023.