KDC, JBP Properties to Develop 16-Acre Phase III of Parkside on Legacy in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

A construction timeline for the third phase of Parkside on Legacy in Plano was not disclosed.

PLANO, TEXAS — Locally based developer KDC has partnered with JBP Properties to develop Phase III of Parkside on Legacy in Plano. The third phase will deliver office options ranging in size from 200,000 to 500,000 square feet on a 16-acre site that is located within Legacy Business Park. Myers Commercial will market the buildings for lease. A construction timeline was not disclosed.