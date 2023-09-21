Thursday, September 21, 2023
In addition to views of Klyde Warren Park, tenants at Parkside will have access to a sky lobby and lounge on the 12th floor, which will feature shared tenant space equipped with a coffee and cocktail bar, as well as outdoor terraces to encourage collaboration and relaxation.
KDC, Pacific Elm to Develop 500,000 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas, Sign BoA as Anchor Tenant

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between two locally based developers, KDC and Pacific Elm Properties, will develop Parkside, a 500,000-square-foot office building that will be located at the corner of North Harwood Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Uptown Dallas. Bank of America has committed to be the building’s anchor tenant with a 238,000-square-foot lease, and upon move-in, the building will become known as Bank of America Tower at Parkside. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, with delivery slated for the first half of 2027. Corgan is the project architect. Andy Leatherman of JLL represented Bank of America in the lease negotiations. Aarica Mims of KDC and Sara Terry of Pacific Elm Properties represented ownership on an internal basis.

