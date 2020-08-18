REBusinessOnline

KDC to Develop 1 MSF of Office Space at Peña Station NEXT Near Denver International Airport

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Office, Western

KDC plans to bring more than 1 million square feet of build-to-suit office space to Peña Station NEXT outside of Denver International Airport.

DENVER — KDC has entered into a partnership with master developer L.C. Fulenwider to develop build-to-suit office space at Peña Station NEXT, a mixed-use community near Denver International Airport.

L.C. Fulenwider and Denver International Airport’s real estate division are co-developing Peña Station NEXT, a master-planned, transit-oriented, mixed-use community. The development is 12 minutes by train to Denver International Airport and less than 30 minutes to downtown Denver.

The KDC partnership will add more than 1 million square feet of office space to Peña Station NEXT, which features 218 multifamily housing units and a 226-room Hyatt Place Hotel. An additional 600 multifamily units with ground-floor retail space are currently being planned.

KDC plans to market the build-to-suit sites with Tom Lee and David Hart of Newmark Knight Frank. Additionally, the company will work with HKS Architects on master planning and building design.

