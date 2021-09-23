REBusinessOnline

KDC to Develop Three New Office Buildings at CityLine in Metro Dallas Totaling 1.4 MSF

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

CityLine-Office

Five, Six and Seven CityLine can be linked via an interconnecting sky bridge.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Developer KDC will build three new office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet at CityLine, a 204-acre mixed-use development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Five CityLine will be an 18-story tower with 513,000 square feet, while Six CityLine will rise 13 stories and span 356,000 square feet. The third tower, Seven CityLine, will be a 15-story, 507,000-square-foot building. Dallas-based Corgan & Associates is designing the buildings, which will bring the total office component at CityLine to approximately 2.6 million square feet. The development also houses 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition, more than 3,000 urban residential units, 148 hotel rooms and 20 acres of dedicated public green space are located within walking distance of CityLine. The new buildings are currently being marketed for lease, and construction will begin when a tenant(s) has been secured.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews