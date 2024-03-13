KDC Tops Out 850,000 SF Office Campus for Wells Fargo in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer KDC has topped out the 850,000-square-foot office campus in Irving’s Las Colinas district that will serve as the new regional headquarters for Wells Fargo. The campus will consist of two 10-story, 400,000-square-foot buildings and a connecting parking garage, as well as various open green spaces, all on a 22-acre site. The San Francisco-based bank is consolidating its regional real estate footprint and expects to employ about 3,000 people at the campus, inclusive of the hiring of 650 new staffers. Completion is slated for late 2025. Project partners include architect Corgan, civil and landscape engineer Kimley-Horn and general contractor Austin Commercial.