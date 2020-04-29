KDC Tops Out JPMorgan Chase’s 540,000 SF Office Expansion Project at Legacy West in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

JPMorgan Chase's new building at Legacy West in Plano will total 540,000 square feet and is expected to be complete in May 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS — Local developer KDC has topped out Phase II of an office expansion project for JPMorgan Chase at the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. The investment banking giant opted to take an additional 540,000 square feet in a build-to-suit project following the completion of its initial 1 million-square-foot campus at Legacy West in 2017. With the inclusion of the new 12-story tower, which is expected to be complete in May 2021, JPMorgan Chase will be able to grow its workforce by an additional 4,000 employees. Campus amenities include training and conference space, a food court, dining area and coffee shop, health and wellness center, childcare center and a bank branch. HKS served as the project architect for Phase II, and Balfour Beatty is the general contractor.