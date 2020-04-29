REBusinessOnline

KDC Tops Out JPMorgan Chase’s 540,000 SF Office Expansion Project at Legacy West in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

JPMorgan Chase's new building at Legacy West in Plano will total 540,000 square feet and is expected to be complete in May 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS — Local developer KDC has topped out Phase II of an office expansion project for JPMorgan Chase at the Legacy West mixed-use development in Plano. The investment banking giant opted to take an additional 540,000 square feet in a build-to-suit project following the completion of its initial 1 million-square-foot campus at Legacy West in 2017. With the inclusion of the new 12-story tower, which is expected to be complete in May 2021, JPMorgan Chase will be able to grow its workforce by an additional 4,000 employees. Campus amenities include training and conference space, a food court, dining area and coffee shop, health and wellness center, childcare center and a bank branch. HKS served as the project architect for Phase II, and Balfour Beatty is the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business