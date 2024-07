IRVING, TEXAS — Developer KDC, in partnership with the University of Dallas, has received approval from the Irving City Council to rezone a site located north of State Highway 114 at Braniff Drive to support the development of a data center. The project, the size and scope of which was not disclosed, is currently in the design phase and expected to be complete in early 2027. Corgan is leading the design of the project, with Telios and Kimley-Horn providing engineering services.