KDW to Develop 130,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Metro Houston

Texas

WALLER, TEXAS — Locally based firm KDW will develop a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the northwestern Houston suburb of Waller that will be an expansion of the existing campus of Green Span Profiles, a provider of insulated wall panels. The crane-served facility will be situated on 33 acres and is expected to come on line in January. The company’s original 70,000-square-foot plant opened in 2011. Green Span Profiles expects to hire about 15 new employees to staff the facility.