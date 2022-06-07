REBusinessOnline

KDW to Develop 130,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WALLER, TEXAS — Locally based firm KDW will develop a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the northwestern Houston suburb of Waller that will be an expansion of the existing campus of Green Span Profiles, a provider of insulated wall panels. The crane-served facility will be situated on 33 acres and is expected to come on line in January. The company’s original 70,000-square-foot plant opened in 2011. Green Span Profiles expects to hire about 15 new employees to staff the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  