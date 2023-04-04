Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Plans for the final phase of the 311-acre Otay Crossings Commerce Park in the San Diego call for four industrial buildings ranging in size from 45,000 square feet to 205,500 square feet.
Kearny Real Estate Begins Construction of $90M Industrial Project in San Diego

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIEGO — Kearny Real Estate Co. has started site work for the 26-acre final phase of the 311-acre Otay Crossings Commerce Park in the San Diego submarket of Otay Mesa. 

Plans for the final phase call for four industrial buildings ranging in size from 45,000 square feet to 205,500 square feet. The development site is located at the southernmost point of the industrial park at the intersection of Siempre Viva and Paseo Del La Fuente Roads, immediately adjacent to the future U.S.-Mexico Point of Entry. 

The buildings will provide divisible suites down to 25,000 square feet. They will feature dock-high and grade-level doors, 32- to 36-foot minimum clear heights and truck courts with depths up to 180 feet. 

The $90 million final phase will also include a 3.6-acre trailer lot with 47 stalls serving as an amenity feature for users seeking additional area for storge of materials and/or trailers.

Delivery of the first building, totaling 45,100 square feet, is scheduled the fourth quarter of this year, with the remaining buildings to be delivered early 2024.

